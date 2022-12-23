ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and his dog were struck by a car and killed near South Goodman Street Thursday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced Friday.

According to police, after being struck, the victim was taken to URMC and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived. Police say the dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car that struck the victim left the scene, but it was found later. The driver cooperated with authorities and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The investigation is still ongoing, no further information has been released at this time.