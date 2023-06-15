ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to a man shot on Weaver Street Tuesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers say Tuesday evening, they responded to the 100 block of Weaver Street for the report of a male shot. They later located a male in his 30s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, according to RPD, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they able to identify David Vellon-Lopez, 34, as the suspected shooter. On Wednesday, the United States Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force located Vellon-Lopez at an address on Norton Street, where they took him into custody.

RPD says Vellon-Lopez was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest. He was taken to Monroe County Jail.

Vellon-Lopez is charged with the following, according to RPD:

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree*

The latter charge, RPD says, is based on Vellon-Lopez being in possession of a handgun while having a previous conviction from 2020 of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Vellon-Lopez is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning in Rochester City Court.