ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department received a report that a child was left unattended near Chili Avenue Thursday.

Officers said an individual used a Lyft to transport her and her child to the area of Chili Ave. and the driver departed the individual with her child still in the vehicle.

Officers added the child was dropped off by the operator of the vehicle shortly after, which led to the call being made. The child is safe and currently with his mother.

It is currently unknown if this was intentional at the time the driver left the individual. Officers are currently trying to follow up with Lyft to locate the driver.

