PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport.

The public may visit the casket and the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the funeral home before 8 p.m. when the casket will be driven to the Public Safety Building where members of the Rochester Police Department may pay their respects.

The procession leaving the funeral home is expected to leave between 8:30 p.m. through 9 p.m. and will head west on Pittsford-Palmyra Road, left onto Mason Road, left onto Ayrault Road, and then right onto Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

During the procession, attendees are asked to “light Perinton blue” by shining a blue light along the procession route.

One of the visitors to the funeral home is a biker group known as the Patriot Riders. Members of the group have lined up on the street outside the building waving American flags to support the department and the Mazurkiewicz family.

Lieutenant Greg Bello gave his thanks while discussing how much of a role model Officer Mazurkiewicz was to the police department.

“One of our highest honors is the excellent police service award. That’s when you really go out of your way to get. It’s a tough one, I sit on the board to our awards committee. He’s received that award 17 times. He also has a life-saving award, six-to-seven unit accommodations, Chief letters,” Lt. Bello said. “That’s well over 50 incidents that have risen to the level of having documental certification awards. At the same time as having zero in his disciplinary file. So you want to talk about a role model of an officer, Officer Mazurkiewicz is that role model.”

The funeral for Officer Mazurkiewicz will take place Monday at the Blue Cross Arena. Officials from the Rochester Police Department ask that no uninvited members of the public attend the funeral.

UPDATE: A biker group called the Patriot Riders have lined the street outside waving American flags to show support to the department and family as they mourn. Others are expected to watch the casket leave & be driven through Perinton. pic.twitter.com/PoG6UtpaN4 — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) July 31, 2022

