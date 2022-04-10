RochesterFirst
by: Julia Popowych
Posted: Apr 10, 2022 / 09:40 PM EDT
Updated: Apr 10, 2022 / 10:31 PM EDT
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is large police presence on North Goodman Street in Rochester Sunday night.
JUST IN: @RochesterNYPD have tapped off a crime scene in front of the Family Dollar along North Goodman and the Wabash St. intersection. Most of the parking lot is blocked off. #ROC pic.twitter.com/suB3CQoeAz— Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) April 11, 2022
UPDATE: A mobile command unit has now pulled onto scene. Witnesses tell us a fight began in the Family Dollar than poured out into the parking lot. Police have yet to confirm what happened. #ROC pic.twitter.com/hXM43hkD6d— Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) April 11, 2022
This is a developing story and News 8 has crews on scene.