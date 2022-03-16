ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department have arrested a man Wednesday night they say was wanted in connection to an incident involving a firearm.

According to RPD, an officer spotted the suspect driving a vehicle. The officer tried to turn the car around however the suspect was gone. While officers were looking for the vehicle, it was spotted on Sylvester Street.

The suspect then fled into a residence. Police say that due to what the suspect was wanted for, they shut down Sylvester Street and Portland Avenue while they spoke with the suspect.

Police also asked near by residents to shelter in place.

Officials say, that the suspect was eventually taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The shelter in place is now lifted and the streets are now open.

Police say they will not be releasing the suspects name or any more details at this time.

