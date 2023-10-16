ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have launched an investigation in the area of North Goodman Street early Monday morning that has several streets closed to traffic.

The area of the investigation, according to RPD, is in the 1000 block of North Goodman Street. It is currently unclear why they are investigating the area.

Due to the investigation, police are asking pedestrians and motorists to avoid the following streets:

North Goodman Street between Powers Street and Keller Street.

Rocket Street between Winterroth Street and N. Goodman Street.

High Street between Mona Street and N. Goodman Street.

Forester Street between Frances Street and N. Goodman Street.

RPD says that these streets will remain closed for a few hours Monday morning. No further information will be released by police at this time.

