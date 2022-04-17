ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lang Street.

According to authorities, RPD officers responded to Lang Street for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers did locate evidence. Shortly after police were notified of a gunshot vicim at Rochester General Hospital.

Police say a 20-year-old man is being treated for life threatening injuries and his status is unknown at this time.

RPD says Lang Street is currently blocked off from N. Clinton to Remington.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.