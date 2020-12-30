Judge temporarily halts release of RPD disciplinary records

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Supreme Court Justice Ann Marie Taddeo has halted the City of Rochester from releasing the disciplinary records of any officers of the Rochester Police Department.

The City of Rochester has previously said those records would be released by the end of the year. Officials announced plans of an online database of police department disciplinary records in response to repeal of Section 50-a of New York State Civil Service Law.

50-a of the Civil Rights law shields police personnel records to the public. However in early June, the New York State Senate repealed 50-a along with passing another bill which requires the New York State Police to wear body cameras.

Last week, the Rochester Police Locust Club filed a motion to delay the release of police officers’ disciplinary records.

While allowing the release of certain records, the reform was written to protect the home addresses, personal phone numbers, and emails of officers and their families. According to paperwork filed by the Locust Club Monday, that wasn’t happening in an early version of the city’s database.

According to the police union, officers reviewing their own documents found inconsistencies in redactions, sensitive information like birthdays and ID numbers, and in one case an unsigned letter of reprimand, all of which would have been viewable by the public in the city’s database.

Judge Taddeo set a Feb. 3 hearing date for the city to make arguments that it should be allowed to release officers’ records without the officers — and if they would like, Police Locust Club representatives — first reviewing them to make sure they are accurate and that personal information is redacted.

