ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Amid ongoing staffing shortage struggles, the Rochester Police Department’s Recruitment Division is in its second year of holding workforce development classes aiming to attract the next generation to pursue a career in law enforcement.

The recruits in these classes are not officially police officers or through the academy yet, but because the hiring process to join the Rochester Police Force and other agencies in New York can take anywhere from 12 to 18 months, the goal of these workforce development classes is to keep applicants focused.

Led by Sergent Justin Collins, recruits have a unique opportunity to receive more than physical training to be successful as an officer. These include public speaking skills, stretching mental health, and prep for the written exam.

“Another huge component is getting them out there in the community,” Collins said. “We’re looking to get emotionally intelligent individuals to be the future of the Rochester Police Department. We have some tremendous officers in our organization right now and we want to add to that by having these future officers embedded in the community.”

These classes aim to keep candidates for RPD engaged with what the true purpose is of being a police officer, such as requiring they volunteer as much as 500 to 700 hours over the course of a year in the community to be familiar with who they serve.

“We’re always in the community and we’re always volunteering with police officers that know what they’re doing and it’s part of the community and what this job is all about its community first,” Workforce Development Class Captain Luis Rivera told News 8.

CJ Turner is eight months into the recruitment class and shared the benefits.

“This class has helped us with a lot of public speaking and what to expect ahead of time,” Turner said. “As far as the physicals go people who may struggle in certain areas, there’s people who play a role to help us pass the physical agilities.”

Sergent Collins says the applicant list for next year’s class has grown up to 200 potential recruits. Currently, the diversity rate in this workforce development class is 77% which Captain Rivera feels builds trust and respect for the department and Rochester citizens.

“We try to bridge that gap by going out there and showing our faces,” Captain Rivera said. “They find out our names before we are even police officers so when we are in the streets and community, we already have that connection because they already know us.”

These recruitment classes meet up in person once every other week while training and volunteering happens each week.

Those interested in working a civilian job at RPD is also welcomed to join these classes.