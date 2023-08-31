ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found dead on Genesee Street Thursday morning as the Rochester Police Department is working to investigate his death.

According to RPD, the victim was found dead in front of a corner store with traumatic injuries. Investigators say that it appears some kind of fall led to his death. No further details were released.

The Rochester Fire Department was also on the scene and is extending a ladder to the roof.

RPD blocked off the roadway in front of the corner store as they worked to investigate the circumstances behind his death.

The Rochester fire department is on scene, now, extending a ladder to the roof of the building of where the tarp is pic.twitter.com/Z2HJloq24p — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) August 31, 2023

