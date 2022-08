ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officers are currently investigating the report of a woman who died in a residence on Townsend Street.

Several police cars and officers currently have the road blocked off from traffic as officers investigate.

RPD officers are currently trying to determine the cause of the female’s death. No further information has been released.

UPDATE: Rochester Police just released more details explaining they located a deceased female but at this time are still investigating the incident and it has not been declared a homicide. They still need more time to look at the circumstances behind the death. #ROC pic.twitter.com/MFRFhdu75h — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) August 14, 2022

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.