ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hague Street is currently closed as Rochester Police are investigating shots fired in the area.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area for a ShotSpotter investigation indicating multiple rounds were fired.

When RPD arrived on scene, they found evidence of shots fired. Early investigation directed officers to a house in the 500 block of Hague Street.

The road will remain closed as officers continue their investigation. According to RPD, there is currently no evidence of anyone being struck or any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.