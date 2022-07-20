ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied home was damaged and another property struck by gunfire in two separate instances in Rochester Tuesday.

Officials say both homes were occupied at the time of the shootings. One residence was struck by gunfire on Clifford Avenue around 3:25 p.m. and one on North Clinton Avenue several hours later.

Clifford Avenue

Authorities responded to the 700 block of Clifford Avenue for the report of shots fired into a house. Upon arriving, officers located evidence of shots fired after learning that a home was damaged.

A 42-year-old, a 39-year-old and a 19-year-old were all inside the home at the time it was struck, according to investigators. None of the occupants, all city residents, were injured.

North Clinton Avenue

A Rochester police patrol officer driving in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street was alarmed after hearing multiple shots fired in their vicinity. A large group of people began dispersing as a result of the gunfire, which officials say occurred around 9:50 p.m.

Once securing the scene, officers located evidence that a home on the 700 block of North Clinton Avenue was hit by the gunfire. Inside were four males and one female, none of which were injured.

Police say there are no suspects in custody in relation to either shooting.

Additionally, investigators are working to determine if the shooting on North Clinton Avenue is connected to the fatal shooting that occurred in the same area two hours later.

Anyone with additional information is asked to dial 911. An investigation is currently underway.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.