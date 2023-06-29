ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An exciting day for a few members of the Rochester Police Department as they celebrate moving up in the ranks.

Thursday, four members went from being sergeants to lieutenants. Rochester Police Chief David Smith says it’s an important move, and one that requires a lot of dedication.

News 8 spoke with one of the newest lieutenants. He says the promotion means a lot to him.

“It’s fantastic, you saw it, with my family here,” Anthony Delvecchio said. “I’ll never forget, five years ago, before I had kids, looking up and seeing all the promotes with their family and children up there. I said to myself That’s something I wanted to do someday, and here I am with my two kids, you might’ve heard them in the background during the ceremony, but it’s a dream come true to have my kids with me in a picture with the chief and the mayor. This was a special day.”

According to the Rochester Police Chief, being a lieutenant is the first tank in being considered an executive within the department.