ROCHESTER N.Y.(WROC) — Brett Sobieraski is getting close to reaching his goal. The former RPD Sergeant has spent the last 45 days running marathons across eight states in honor of fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Sgt. Sobieraski started running on April 23 in Florida to support the family of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was killed in the line of duty in July of last year. Sobieraski will complete a total of 8 states to raise the money. He says this journey has been great and he’s most excited to see everyone at the finish line as he heads back to Rochester.

“Currently there’s 700 people signed up to run or walk the last three miles with me and it’s just going to be an awesome display of support, love, and comfort for a family that has lost so much and the remembrance of a fallen hero,” Sgt. Sobieraski said. “That’s one of the things that gets me out of bed in the morning on June 11.”

He says Wednesday morning he will end up midway between Batavia and Bergen. For more information on how to sign up to run alongside him or donate you can visit these websites locustclub.org or yellowjacketracing.com.