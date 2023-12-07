ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was found dead inside an apartment that caught fire on Fulton Avenue Thursday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police said that after fire crews went in and extinguished the fire inside the vacant home, they found the male dead.

Investigators said that the home was boarded up and that the victim forced entry and was squatting in the home. They add that the fire started inside and that the victim could not escape.

RPD is working with the Rochester Fire Department to figure out if the fire was intentionally set and, if it was, who set it.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call 911.