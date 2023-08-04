ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An extremely violent 24 hours in the City of Rochester, leaving eight people injured and sending RPD rushing to several chaotic scenes. One of the eight victims is currently in critical but stable condition, while the other seven are expected to recover from the injuries.

Just before 11 o’clock Thursday night, several gunshots rang out near North Clinton Avenue and Siebert Place. RPD arrived to a large, chaotic scene where they found a 20-year-old man had been shot while a 32-year-old man was struck by a car that fled the scene.

The 20-year-old is in critical but stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital. Police later found while at the hospital, a 37-year-old woman and 26-year-old man had also been shot in the same area.

Then just two hours later, a 28-year-old woman was found to be shot near Colvin Street. An hour after that, a 31-year-old man was found shot on Pennsylvania Avenue. Then 30 minutes later, officers located two men ages 37 and 35 with lacerations to their bodies following a call for a stabbing on Joseph Avenue and Weyl Street.

Captain Sam Lucyshyn with the Rochester Police Department says the efforts by their officers were incredible.

“Unfortunately, there was a tremendous amount of gunfire, a shocking amount of gunfire, so the officers hear that, it’s that shift change so many officers are preparing to end their tour of duty, a very busy and hardworking tour of duty as it was. They immediately run out the door speed towards the sound of the gunfire, run right to the victims, apprehend the offenders, and prevent additional people from becoming victims.”

He adds although it was difficult combatting various incidents at once, they go through training to be prepared for situations like that.

John Rouse with ROC the Peace says he heard the violence happening in his own neighborhood and couldn’t believe it was happening yet again. His group helps provide alternatives to violence, but when they aren’t able to surround individuals, they ask the parental figures to step in.

“To those father figures, those mother figures out there, if you have someone in your family that you know is out here doing the wrong thing, I ask you to pull them by the collar and address it, before the streets do.”

Currently, there are no suspects in custody and each incident remains under investigation.