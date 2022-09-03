ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, September 3 marks eight years since Officer Daryl Pierson was killed in the line of duty.

In 2014, Officer Pierson was fatally shot at point-blank range while chasing a suspect in the area of Hudson Avenue and Ernst Street.

Officer Pierson was taken to Rochester General Hospital and passed away as doctors tried to save his life. He was buried at White Haven Memorial Park on September 10, 2014.

The suspect who shot him — Thomas Johnson III — was charged and indicted with aggravated murder of a police officer.