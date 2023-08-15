ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says a Wegmans was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after an officer assigned to the Wegmans noticed a man with a knife in the store.

Officers say the man was noticed around 2:30 p.m. at the East Avenue Wegmans and he was in clear mental distress. They add that the store was evacuated, and after about ten minutes, the man was able to be safely de-escalated and taken into custody.

The man was later taken to a local hospital for mental health treatment, according to RPD.