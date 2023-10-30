ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The driver of a car and a pedestrian are hospitalized following a car accident on Clifford Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the driver of a Corvette lost control of the vehicle. The car slid onto the sidewalk, into a building, before flipping into the roadway.

Officers said the pedestrian, who was on the sidewalk during this, was pinned against the building. The driver and the pedestrian were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Corvette was issued at least one citation after the incident.

Accident this afternoon on Clifford Avenue just east of Portland. I’m told the driver of the Corvette and the pedestrian he struck were both transported to Strong Hospital. Both were alert and talking to paramedics. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/k1kzAa8Pen — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 30, 2023

