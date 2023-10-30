ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The driver of a car and a pedestrian are hospitalized following a car accident on Clifford Avenue.
According to the Rochester Police Department, the driver of a Corvette lost control of the vehicle. The car slid onto the sidewalk, into a building, before flipping into the roadway.
Officers said the pedestrian, who was on the sidewalk during this, was pinned against the building. The driver and the pedestrian were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Corvette was issued at least one citation after the incident.
