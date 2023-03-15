ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver sustained minor injuries as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Mt. Read Blvd. and Driving Park Ave., according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD officers said they responded to the intersection of Mt. Read Blvd. and Driving Park Ave. Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. for the report of a motor vehicle crash with people possibly trapped.

Upon their arrival, officers said nobody was trapped and one driver sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

An investigation by RPD revealed vehicle one was westbound on Driving Park Ave. with a green light when vehicle 2 was southbound on Mt. Read Blvd. with a steady red light.

Vehicle two then collided with vehicle one due to the running the red light. RPD says the 56-year-old driver of vehicle one sustained a lower body injury and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated.

The driver of the second vehicle, which was a minivan, was a 58-year-old male who was not injured as a result of the crash, according to RPD. They add the driver of the second vehicle was issued a traffic ticket for passing a red light.

RPD said both vehicles were towed from the scene, and the intersection has since reopened.