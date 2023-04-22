ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A domestic dispute led to shots fired into a house on Clifford Avenue Saturday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police say they responded to the 1500 block of Clifford Avenue for a SpotShotter activation. Police add a 911 call was also received that someone shot into a house in that area.

Upon their arrival, RPD says they found evidence of shots being fired, with one residence struck at least one time.

No one was found to have been struck or injured, according to police.

An investigation by RPD revealed a domestic dispute led to the incident. Police add the suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.