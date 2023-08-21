ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester and Rochester Police Department leadership are working together to finalize a plan that enhances public safety downtown.

According to the city, this plan has been a year in the making. Officials say the plan will work to reorganize RPD to address issues of staffing shortages and current trends in violence.

“The realignment of our staff will allow better utilization and movement of our officers so we have the flexibility to respond over larger areas and ultimately improve response times,” said RPD Chief David Smith. “What is really changing is the structure of how the officers assigned will be supervised. The manpower remains the same and will be organized to be even more responsive.”

The plan, according to the city, will allow police quadrants to be closely aligned with the city’s established Neighborhood Service Centers, to attempt to enhance the department’s approach to community policing. The city says these quadrants overlap the current “Central Section” area.

A new setup in the plan would allow Downtown Rochester to have more police officers available to respond to calls for service. Officials say the current number of car beats and foot patrols that are currently active in the city will be retained — but the new plan will add two new sections.

The new sections will work out of the current Central Section offices, alongside other downtown-centric teams, according to the city.

More details about the plan will be announced next month once it is finalized, according to the City of Rochester.