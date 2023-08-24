ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is searching for residents to join a new interview panel to aid in hiring officers for the Rochester Police Department.

The city, in partnership with United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York, is seeking to fill a 12-person volunteer panel. The panel will interview recruits regarding policing, culture, race, and the city itself.

After each interview, the panel will share their opinions with RPD’s Command Staff and the Chief so they can make a final decision.

Those who are interested in the panel must meet the following requirements:

Be a Rochester resident that’s at least 21 years old.

Be regularly available during business hours.

Willing to participate in the Citizens Police Academy.

Pass a background check and have a minimum of a high school diploma or GED.

Willing to serve for two years.

You can apply for a position on the panel by clicking here. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, August 30. Training will be provided for members.