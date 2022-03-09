ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An indictment unsealed Tuesday upgraded charges in connection to a deadly robbery and assault in Rochester last year.

Jennifer Shea is now facing a second degree murder charge in addition to the charges of burglary in the 1 degree, and robbery in the first degree. The charges against co-defendant Christopher Pate — a man previously assaulted by a Rochester Police Officer remain the same.

According to RPD, on April 7, 2021 Alicia Saladyga was assaulted and robbed around 1:30 a.m. in her hotel room on Mt. Read Blvd. Saladyga was hospitalized with injuries she sustained during the robbery and later died from her injuries on April 22, 2021.

At the time, 43-year-old Christopher Pate and 44-year-old Jennifer Shea were arrested in connection to this incident.

Police officials say the results of the autopsy from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office determined the death of Saladyga to be a homicide.