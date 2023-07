ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a car crash in the area of Genesee Park Boulevard that led to a car being fully engulfed in flames.

According to RPD, the burning car was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported as a result. It has not been confirmed what caused the crash or the fire.

Officers added that the investigation suggested that the car was stolen from somewhere.

No further information has been revealed. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.