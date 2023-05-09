ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A vehicle was found abandoned after it crashed into the front of a business on East Main Street sometime overnight.

Rochester police can be seen surrounding the vehicle, which crashed in front of East Main Express with the trunk of the car open. The driver was not found.

Officers said that the crash was unintentional and was not a smash-and-grab or an attempt to enter the building.

No other information has been revealed as police are still investigating the accident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.