ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police were at the scene of a rollover crash that occurred in the area of Mt. Read Boulevard Wednesday morning.

A car is flipped over near the underpass between Jay Street and Maple Street. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Police had the intersection shut down, but are currently in the process of clearing the area so it can be re-opened to traffic.

It’s unknown at the moment what caused the crash and if there were any injuries during the accident.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.