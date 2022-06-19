ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a car flipped over onto its rooftop Saturday evening on Oxford Street.

Investigators with the RPD revealed that the vehicle was driving northbound in the 400 block of Oxford St. when the car sideswiped a parked and unoccupied vehicle.

The contact with the parked vehicle caused the car to strike a raised medium, which then led to the car to flip over and come to a rest.

Officers said the driver was not on the scene at the time of their arrival and there were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

Police encourage anyone with information to call 911.