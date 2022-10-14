ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A vehicle crashed into the front porch of an occupied house on Del Monte Street overnight on Friday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers who responded to the scene determined a Toyota was traveling westbound on Del Monte St. when it left the roadway and struck the front porch of the home.

The occupants of the home and the driver — a woman in her 30s — were not injured, however, there was structural damage to the porch and the house.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

