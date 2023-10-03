ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating an incident where a vehicle damaged a house on Bay Street after midnight on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, when they arrived on the scene, they found an unoccupied car that left the road and hit the front porch of the house. No injuries were reported to anyone in the house.

The occupant who was inside the car at the time of the crash left the scene and has not been found.

No further information about the crash has been revealed at this time.