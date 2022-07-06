ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An officer with the Rochester Police Department was hospitalized Wednesday after colliding with a flatbed truck at the intersection of North Goodman Street and Bay Street.

Around 4:45 p.m., the officer was on patrol when he crossed the intersection where the vehicle collided with the truck. Officers said there is no suspicion of drugs or alcohol from either driver.

Officers said the officer was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Captain Adam Radens of the Rochester Police Department said to always be more observant while on the road.

“Obey the speed limit. And with the sun, it’s shining right in your eyes when you’re driving now driving westbound this time of day,” Captain Radens said. “And the other people driving cars you don’t know what they’re going to be doing if they’re not paying attention if they go through a red light so even if you have green slow down and look both ways if you can.”

Officers said the investigation is still underway.

Accident at Goodman and bay involving an RPD officer. Not sure what happened or condition of everyone involved. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/sLEkSI0Zip — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) July 6, 2022

