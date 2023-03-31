ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department have released body camera footage of the police-involved fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month.

On March 20, RPD officers and Monroe County Sheriff deputies shot 35-year-old Brendon Burns to death on Barrington Street. The MCSO video can be viewed here before it is uploaded to this page. The PRD video can be viewed here.

RPD said Burns was seen driving a vehicle the day of the incident that was potentially linked to two other shootings and pulled out a “hunting-style” knife when he was confronted by officers.

Investigators said Burns threatened deputies with the knife and ran.

According to RPD, after chasing Burns through yards, officers found him in the backyard of a house on Barrington Street. Burns then “displayed a shotgun towards” officers and deputies, causing Rochester police to say he did not heed “numerous commands to drop the gun.”

At that point of the scene, investigators said Rochester police officers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies shot Burns multiple times. Burns was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The RPD said portions of its body camera footage of the incident have been redacted to protect the identities of undercover officers. A second officer’s body camera fell off and did not record the shooting, according to the RPD. The body camera footage made available by the RPD is from other officers who responded to the scene.

The MCSO video includes surveillance footage from nearby homes and RCSD School No. 23, along with the body camera video. In a statement, the MCSO said there was no additional footage available, “due to the fluidity of the situation, and the prioritization of tasks by deputies necessary to ensure safety.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office video begins with a slideshow, saying audio and video redactions have been made “to protect identities and addresses.” It goes on to say the investigation began shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, when someone shot at a smoke shop on Monroe Avenue. There is a photo of the smoke shop with a hole in the window.

The video goes on to say a vehicle suspected in the shooting was found on Milburn Street in Rochester. Police seized the vehicle, allegedly finding two guns inside.

The next slide states that on the morning of Monday, March 20, the Brighton Police Department was called to Monroe Avenue after Brendon Burns allegedly fired a shotgun twice from his vehicle at another vehicle. A photo of the purported bullet hole in the vehicle is included.

According to investigators, this is the point at which police began surveilling Burns’ Milburn Street home. They saw him enter his car later that day and tried to pull him over, but he allegedly fled along I-490 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Police stopped chasing him, instead setting up a perimeter on his home and waiting for him to return.

The video then shows footage from a doorbell camera on Vassar Street —which intersects with Milburn Street— where police saw Burns walking. An MCSO deputy can be seen pulling up beside him, and Burns flees immediately. The deputy gives chase.

More surveillance vide shows Burns turning to look at the pursuing deputy before the video narration claims Burns “puts his hands near his waistband.”

According to the MCSO video, Burns then “takes his hand from his waistband area” and turns toward the deputy while “holding a metallic object.” The deputy, “fearing for his life,” shoots twice and sprints behind the cover of a nearby house “to get out of the line of fire.”

