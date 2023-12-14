ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A blood drive held in honor of Officer Daryl Pierson will be held Thursday by the Rochester Police Locust Club.

Back in 2014, Officer Pierson was killed in the line of duty after he was shot at point-blank range on Hudson Avenue. Ever since that day, the Locust Club has been holding this blood drive in his memory.

The Locust Club says this is the tenth year the drive is being held and they are looking for more donors. According to the union, nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds.

“Daryl’s life left such an impact on our Rochester community,” said Locust Club Vice President Adam DeVincentis. “We want to continue to honor his memory by helping others through the American Red Cross.”

If you wish to donate, the Locust Club will be doing it from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Locust Club HQ on Lexington Avenue. You can sign up here.