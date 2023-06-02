ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a car on Lake Ave. Friday evening, according to Rochester police.

RPD says just before 7:15 p.m., officers responded to Lake Ave. for the report of a bicyclist struck motor vehicle accident.

Upon their arrival, officers located a 56-year-old city resident bicyclist suffering from serious upper body injuries. RPD says the striking vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

Police say there was no suspicion of intoxication. An investigation revealed that the bicyclist and the driver were both southbound on Lake Ave. when the bicyclist cut in front of the motorist, causing the collision.

The bicyclist was taken to Strong Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No tickets were issued to the driver, according to RPD.