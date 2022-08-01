ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Sunday, Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was honored over police dispatch radio waves with an end-of-watch call.

A complete audio broadcast of the call can be listened to using the media player above.

To law enforcement, an end-of-watch call is a ceremony in which, after a police officer’s death, the officers from his or her unit gather around a police radio, over which the police dispatcher issues one “last” call to the officer, followed by a silence, then a second call, followed by silence.

The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a calling hours and procession ceremony in Fairport.

Police units from numerous different agencies lit up the streets of Perinton with blue, paying tribute to the 29-year veteran as they headed west on Pittsford-Palmyra Road. Ribbons, lights and signs were held up by community members, who paid their respects to the hometown hero.

Officer Mazurkiewicz died in the line of duty on Thursday, July 22, in what police described as “a shooting ambush” during an evening patrol along Bauman Street.

He first joined the department on April 12, 1993, after serving as a Jail Deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for five years. Mazurkiewicz was placed under patrol on the Clinton and Goodman Sections ahead of his transfer to the Tactical Unit in 2002.

During his nearly 30 years as an officer, Mazurkiewicz received the Rochester Police Department’s Life-Saving Award, Officer of the Month award, 17 Excellent Police Service Awards, seven Unit Commendation awards, 32 Chief’s Letters of Commendation, and the Good Conduct Award for 29 years of without a sustained complaint.

The funeral for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz will take place in downtown Rochester on Monday, August 1. More than a hundred members of the force have traveled from in and out of state to honor the officer, whose casket will be presented to his family at the Blue Cross Arena.

Officers all morning have been stopping by paying there respects to Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Officers from all over the country and Canada are expected today at the Blue across Arena. Coverage starts at 11am on @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/9dXYgcwn1Q — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) August 1, 2022

Road Closures

The following series of roadways will be closed Monday to accommodate the funeral service: