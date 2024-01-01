ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At least two people are dead after a car crash outside the Kodak Center early Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Ridge Road around 1 a.m. Monday morning. RPD told News 8 that three cars were involved in the crash and the two victims that died were in the same vehicle.

A News 8 crew was at the scene and said that a burned-out car exploded, which led to a huge fire. The driver is in serious condition. Another driver was taken to the hospital as well.

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.