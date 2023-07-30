ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An armed burglary suspect was arrested after an altercation with the business’ owner, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, Rochester police say they responded reports of an armed burglary suspect at a scrap metal yard on Steel Street.

While they were on their way to the scene, RPD received additional reports of possible shots fired. Police say no one appeared to have been struck.

When they arrived, officers were able to locate and apprehend the suspect, a 48-year-old Rochester man, after a brief chase on foot.

An investigation by RPD revealed the burglary suspect was trying to scrap stolen property that was recently taken from a business on Newbury Street in the city of Rochester. The suspect was then tracked to the scrap yard on Steel Street by the Newbury Street business owner.

When the burglary suspect was confronted by the Newbury Street business owner, according to police, the suspect took out his weapon. Police say in an attempt of self-defense, the business owner took out his legally owned pistol.

The suspect then entered a stolen vehicle and tried to leave the scene and attempted to strike a bystander with the vehicle during the process.

Police say in an effort to try to save the life of the bystander, the Newbury Street business owner shot his firearm at the suspect’s stolen vehicle.

According to RPD, the suspect was not struck, but he did crash the vehicle into a fence and got out of the car and ran from the scene. Shortly after, the suspect was taken into custody by police.

Rochester police say charges against the suspect are still being determined. They add at this time, there will not be any charges for the business owner.