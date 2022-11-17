ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a school bus on Lexington Avenue Thursday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to Ontario Bus Inc. and the victim was found dead at the scene. The bus and driver left the scene and were found later in Greece. Officers said there were no students on the bus during the incident.

The Rochester Police Department said the crash and the bus leaving the scene are currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

