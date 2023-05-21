ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five teenagers were removed from a home on Mayflower Street after shots were fired in the area Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester officers responded to Mayflower Street for the report of shots heard in the area. Upon their arrival, RPD says they found evidence of shots fired, but no signs of anyone being injured.

RPD says they learned that a potential shooting suspect had entered a residence nearby on Mayflower Street, which was quickly surrounded by police.

Officers say five individuals left the residence and were taken into custody without incident — a 16-year-old male, two 18-year-old males, a 17-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male.

RPD says a search warrant was executed by RPD SWAT at the residence due to the possibility of weapons being involved. They add multiple weapons were recovered, and no further suspects were found inside.

Charges are still being determined, according to RPD, in regard to those who were removed from the inside.