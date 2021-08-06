38-year-old male hospitalized after shooting at the Portland Avenue area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police deputies arrived at the 300 block of Portland Avenue for the report of shots fired at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Upon investigation, officers located a vehicle that was struck by gunfire along with multiple casings in the roadway. According to police at the scene, a 38-year-old male arrived at Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle who stated that he was shot on Portland Avenue.

The male was treated for gunshot wound in his upper body. His injuries were determined to be non life threatening. Police did not place anyone under custody and continue to investigate the incident.

