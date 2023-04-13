ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have made three additional arrests in the March abduction of a 4-year-old boy and his mother.

Ni’Asia Rodney, 20, was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Task Force on April 5 at her Rochester home. Rodney was charged with two counts of kidnapping in the second degree.

Investigators also arrested a 16-year-old female on March 31 in Irondequoit. She was charged with burglary in the first degree and two counts of kidnapping in the second degree and taken to the Monroe County Children’s Center.

A 17-year-old Rochester male was arrested on April 10 during the service of a search warrant, RPD says. He was charged with the following:

Burglary in the first degree

Two counts of kidnapping in the second degree

Reckless Endangerment in the first degree

Endangering the welfare of a child

The male was taken to the Monroe County Children’s Center.

On the morning of March 25, RPD officers responded to a home on Lake Avenue for a report of a man being chased.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located evidence of shots fired, and a victim who said he’d been shot at in a residence on nearby Fulton Street. Police said the victim ran from the home, when he was located by officers.

When the officers and victim returned to the residence, RPD said they found that a 4-year-old boy and his 23-year-old mother were missing from the location.

The search led to a house on Kenwood Avenue, in the southwest portion of the city. There, the RPD’s SWAT was activated, and the residence was searched. However, the two were not found there, and an AMBER alert was released.

At around 3 p.m. the same day, investigators received a tip that the child was inside a home on Reynolds Street. Officers found both the boy and his mother at the house.

The next day, the United States Marshal’s Task Force located and arrested Daniel Ponder, 24, as the man responsible for the abduction. Ponder was charged with kidnapping, burglary, assault, criminal possession of weapons, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child in varying degrees.