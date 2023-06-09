ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15- and 16-year-old have been charged in relation to a late May shooting on Masseth Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Back on May 23, RPD said a Rochester man was hospitalized after he was shot.

Officers said that when they arrived at Masseth Street, they found the 41-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, RPD say investigators were able to identify a 15-year-old male as a suspected shooter in the incident. Thursday, the United States Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force located the 15-year-old male walking on Fernwood Ave and took him into custody.

At the time of the arrest, according to RPD, the 15-year-old was walking with a 16-year-old male, who was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm “ghost gun.”

The 15-year-old was charged with the following:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Assault in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Use of a Firearm in the Second Degree

The 16-year-old was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and taken to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.