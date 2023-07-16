ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men are dead after a shooting on North Street and Weld Street Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD officers arrived to the area of the S & T Lounge at 328 North Street just before 2 a.m. after hearing gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, Rochester police says they found one gunshot victim in the middle of North Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second gunshot victim was found in the parking lot at the northeast corner of North Street and Weld Street, according to RPD. Officers say the victim was taken to URMC and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

RPD says it is unknown at this time if there were multiple people involved in the shooting, and if the victims killed were intended.

Officers say there was a large crowd that exited the bar before the shooting, but it is unknown if those involved had been inside the bar at any point.

Both victims are males in their 30s or 40s and have not yet been identified, according to Rochester police.

Anyone with information or video from this incident is asked to call 911.