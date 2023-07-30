ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old female is recovering after she was shot, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Just before 3:45 a.m., officers say they received reports at Strong Hospital of a gunshot victim who came by private vehicle.

When police arrived, RPD says an 18-year-old Rochester woman was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Rochester police say injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time.

A preliminary investigation, according to RPD, suggests the woman was shot in the area of Frost Avenue between Reynolds Street and Seward Street.

Rochester police say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.