ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old is recovering after being shot on Villa Street Saturday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to the area at around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a ShotSpotter activation. When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence of a shooting on-scene, but were unable to find a victim.

Around 25 minutes later, RPD says a 911 call came in regarding a man shot in the area of Hudson Avenue and Friederick Park. Police say an 18-year-old Rochester man was shot at least once in the upper body.

The teen was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. After an investigation, it was determined that the man was shot on Villa Street.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.