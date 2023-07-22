ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police provided an update Saturday in an arrest made in a homicide on Denver Street in February.

On February 18, officers with the Rochester Police Department say they responded to a 911 caller at the 300 block of Parsells Ave just before 9:30 p.m. reporting a man knocked on their door saying he was shot.

Officers say they located 35-year-old Jermaine Wilkins suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Wilkins, according to the RPD, was shot while walking in the 200 block of Denver Street and ran to the house on Parsells Ave after he was shot.

Police say hours prior to this incident, a vehicle was driving down Scio Street and stopped in front of School No. 25. A passenger then got out of the car and fired multiple gunshots from a 9mm handgun at a man walking down the sidewalk.

RPD says the man being shot at, and people in the immediate area, were not hit.

According to investigators, the individual who fired the gunshots on Scio Street and later that evening near Parsells Avenue was 17-year-old Rochester resident Kyelon Marbury.

Police say members of the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force was tasked with locating Marbury. RPD says he was tracked to a hotel in Henrietta, where he was taken into custody by members of the Task Force, along with the RPD SWAT Team.

Marbury was charged with the following:

Murder in the second degree for killing Jermain Wilkins

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for shooting a 9mm handgun on Scio Street

Marbury was arraigned in Monroe County Court and remanded no bail, no release. He was transported to the Monroe County Children’s Facility in Rush, according to RPD. Police say additional charges against Marbury may be presented to a Monroe County Grand Jury.

RPD asks anyone who may have been victimized by Marbury or has witnessed him committing additional crimes to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157. Police say there are still ongoing investigations into multiple incidents.