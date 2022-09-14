ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 16-year-old male was shot late Tuesday night, officers with the Rochester Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to Genesee Street and found the victim looking for a ride to a hospital. Officers discovered he was shot at least once in the upper body. He was treated at Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that the victim was shot on Wooden Street and then rode his bicycle to Genesee St. to look for help.

No further information has been released regarding the incident.