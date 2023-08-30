ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 16-year-old is accused of shooting a man multiple times in Rochester, killing him, before fleeing out of state.

Police say Al Oliver II shot Divine Calloway on August 10, following a fight on the corner of Central Park and First Street.

(Photo courtesy of Volusia Sheriff) (Photo courtesy of Volusia Sheriff)

Calloway attempted to get away but was allegedly chased down by Oliver, who shot him again on Second Street.

Calloway died at the hospital a short time later. He was 18-years-old.

Meantime, police say Oliver, a resident of Rochester fled to Florida directly after the shooting.

According to RPD, he was found by law enforcement in Florida with a loaded handgun stolen out of Rochester.

He’s currently being held in Florida on multiple charges including murder in the second degree and criminal possession in the third degree, awaiting to be transferred back to New York.